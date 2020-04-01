Dangers of drinking in old age

A new study reveals heavy drinking into older age may increase your waistline, and risk of stroke.

British researchers surveyed nearly 5-thousand older adults about their lifetime alcohol use.

They found seniors who continued to drink heavily added about one and a half inches to their waistline, compared to those who had never been heavy drinkers.

They also had triple the risk of stroke.

And even those who stopped drinking heavily before they turned 50, were more likely to have high blood pressure and poor liver function.

The study was led by researchers at University College London and published in 'Addiction.'

