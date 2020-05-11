Dangerous magnetic ball sets recalled

A recall alert to pass along about a product that could pose a serious risk of injury or even death to small kids.

The Mag Cube Magnetic Ball sets violate the federal standard for children's toys.

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child's intestines and cause intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.

The good news is only 600 units were sold.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Sobeauty Inc. for instructions on returning your product and receiving a full refund.

