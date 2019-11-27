Dangerous Thanksgiving foods for pets

Every pet owner has had the thought that a little table food on the holiday's can't hurt, but it turns out it could endanger your furry family members more than expected.

"You want to stay away from the high fat foods so the skin of the turkey, definitely avoid turkey bones. A lot of dogs will eat those readily and they can cause a lot of GI ulcers and can also cause blockages. And a lot of people are unaware, but un-risen bread dough can be very toxic to dogs as well," Amanda Houk, a veterinarian said.

And these aren't the only things to beware of. Veterinarians say onions, garlic, fake sugar, like xylitol, and even holiday decorations can be dangerous. So how can you keep a clever pet from getting into the holiday treats?

"You want to keep your food up, or maybe keep your dog in a separate area so that way they can't get exposed to the food," Houk said. "Also when you're cooking a lot of times you might leave something on the stove or on the counter and a lot of pets will grab that as well so just be cautious."

If your pet does get into something, don't give them hydrogen peroxide to induce vomiting because that can cause ulcers.

"If you do end up getting yourself in a sticky situation, you can always call the ASPCA, so they're the poison help hotline and they can advise you if you need treatment or not," Houk said.

Vets recommend against giving pets human food of any kind to avoid chances of severe reactions, but if you do, make sure it's plain and very low fat.

Michigan State University does have a 24-hour hospital in case of emergencies. The staff can also answer questions over the phone.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.