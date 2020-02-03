Damaged gas line causes dozens of Lansing residents to lose heat

On Saturday evening 37 Lansing homes at the area of South Francis Ave. and Marcus Street lost their access to gas due to a gas leak in a main Consumer's Energy pipe.

The main gas line was hit by a BWL water crew that was digging in the area to fix a water main break. According to Amy Adamy from BWL, the gas line was miss-marked by Consumers Energy so they weren't aware of the gas line.

The gas leak was contained by 1:57 a.m. on Sunday and heat was restored to 27 homes Sunday night. The other 16 homes were restored on Monday morning.

According to Terry DeDos from Consumers Energy the reason it took so long to repair and restore power was because they had to replace a section of the gas line that was ruined because of water and mud in the pipe.

"Any time we have a gas leak we're concerned," DeDos said. "Crews continued to check homes for any natural gas accumulating in them which could have posed a danger, but there were none."

Consumers Energy did offer customers that did not have gas a free stay at the Quality Inn until the problem was resolved. Seven people took them up on the offer.

DeDos said all homes have access to gas and the main gas line is fixed.

