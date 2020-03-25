Taking daily baths could lower your risk of heart disease!

That's according to new research from Japan.

It shows people who took a hot bath every day were 28% less likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who bathed less frequently, or not at all.

Daily bathers were also 26% less likely to have a stroke.

The study was led by researchers at Osaka University (JAP) and published in 'Heart.'

