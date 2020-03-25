Taking daily baths could lower your risk of heart disease!
That's according to new research from Japan.
It shows people who took a hot bath every day were 28% less likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who bathed less frequently, or not at all.
Daily bathers were also 26% less likely to have a stroke.
The study was led by researchers at Osaka University (JAP) and published in 'Heart.'
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Daily baths could lower your risk of heart disease!
Taking daily baths could lower your risk of heart disease!