Daily Coronavirus numbers rise after holiday weekend as Michigan reports 504 new cases

Just as it seemed the coronavirus numbers in Michigan started to really decrease, the number of cases and deaths rises again after Memorial Day weekend. As of Wednesday, May 27, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 504 new cases and 68 new deaths linked to COVID in Michigan.

Clinton County reports 142 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 179 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 717 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County reports 439 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County is reporting 237 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections reports 3,548 cases and 64 deaths.

Despite the rising cases, Michigan reports 33,168 people have recovered from the coronavirus, meaning almost 60 percent of those who tested positive have recovered.

