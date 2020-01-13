Dad convicted of aiding son after woman's dismemberment

A retired police officer accused of helping his son after the death and dismemberment of a woman in western Michigan has been convicted of committing perjury and acting as an accessory.

The Kent County jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision Monday on an additional perjury charge against James Chance.

The results of the trial emerged a few hours after a judge told struggling jurors to keep working toward a verdict.

Chance's son, Jared Chance, is serving a 100-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering Ashley Young in 2018.

