Dad convicted of aiding son after woman's dismemberment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A retired police officer accused of helping his son after the death and dismemberment of a woman in western Michigan has been convicted of committing perjury and acting as an accessory.
The Kent County jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision Monday on an additional perjury charge against James Chance.
The results of the trial emerged a few hours after a judge told struggling jurors to keep working toward a verdict.
Chance's son, Jared Chance, is serving a 100-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering Ashley Young in 2018.
