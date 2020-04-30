DTE to provide $30-$40 million in bill relief during peak summer usage months

DTE Energy said it is passing along $30 to $40 million in bill relief to its electric utility customers for the months of June and July, according to a news release.

The energy company said it has leveraged its efficiency and lower fuel prices to reduce the amount of money it spends on energy costs and is passing the savings on to its customers.

The company said the measure is part of its response in helping customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that many Michiganders are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we feel it is important to apply some relief for upcoming June and July bills to help ease some of the financial burdens being experienced by our customers and the communities we serve."

DTE said the bill relief effort and its Personalized Service Protection program are the latest steps the company has taking in the fight against the coronavirus.

For more information on DTE's COVID-19 response initiatives, click here.

