DTE reaches deal to cut air pollution in southeast Michigan

DTE Energy has agreed to reduce air pollution from five coal-fired power plants in southeastern Michigan. The U.S. Environmental Protection says it has reached a proposed settlement with the company of a lawsuit filed in 2010.

EPA accused the company of violating the Clean Air Act with emissions that can harm human health and contribute to acid rain, smog and haze. In addition to cutting pollution, DTE agreed to pay a $1.8 million penalty and fund a $5.5 million project to replace older school or city buses with newer, cleaner models.

The proposed deal is subject to a public comment period and court approval.

