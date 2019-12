Energy group DTE is following through on a promise made to victims of domestic abuse.

DTE promised survivors of domestic violence that it would put $10k towards shelters.

DTE is awarding $10,000 to 44 shelters across the state, including Aware in Jackson.

The money will help pay for shelters and staff training.

Aware provides service for over 3-thousand domestic abuse survivors, victims and children every year.

