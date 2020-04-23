DTE Energy wind park operational; can power 64,000 homes

An energy park that can power 64,000 homes now is operational in Mid-Michigan.

DTE Energy says Thursday that its Polaris Wind Park in Gratiot County’s Lafayette, Hamilton and North Star townships is the first of four new wind parks the Detroit-based utility will commission this year.

Polaris has 68 turbines and can generate 168 megawatts.

DTE Energy says it will offset more than 355,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas annually, which would be equal to removing 76,000 cars off the road for a year.

The wind park also is part of the utility’s goal of cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

