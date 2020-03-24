DPD dispatcher dies after having the coronavirus; traveled out of state

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig held a press conference for a Detroit Police Department dispatcher who died after having coronavirus.

The man was 38-years-old and both Mayor Duggan and Chief Craig said they are not releasing his name at this time out of respect for the family.

"The thoughts and prayers of every Detroiter are with you today and we appreciate the dedicated service," Mayor Duggan said during the press release to the victim's family.

The Detroit Mayor said the employee went on vacation the week of March 9. The mayor said he traveled out of state, and when he returned to work on Monday, March 16 he wasn't feeling well and was off work the following day.

Mayor Duggan said the employee was out sick on Wednesday, March 11 and by that Saturday, his mother had called and said he was in the intensive care unit at a suburban hospital for what was thought to be bronchitis.

The mayor said the employee had gotten tested for the coronavirus but the results were not in at that time.

Mayor Duggan said the man died the morning of Monday, March 23. He said facts on the man's case are still coming in.

Chief Craig said the department has talked with the man's mother.

"He's going to be truly missed," Craig said. "Truly a member of our family, and a first responder."

Chief Craig said they don't have a hard number of who all could be infected after having contact with the man.

