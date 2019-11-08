DPD chief speaks out on streamed chase

Detroit's police chief is speaking out on a police chase that was live streamed on Facebook this morning.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man, in a pickup truck, posted on Facebook live that he was trying to see if he could make officers chase him and ended up hitting a patrol car.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital and the man was arrested.

Chief James Craig expressed his concerns about the drivers intentions.

"This suspect decided he would use as a weapon his vehicle. Whether he had a gun or a vehicle, equally dangerous. He endangered lives so many in the community," Craig said.

Chief Craig said the suspect does have a history of mental illness.

