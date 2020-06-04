DNR to reopen camping in rustic state forest areas June 10

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it has determined official opening dates for state park and state forest campgrounds, state harbors and other outdoor spaces managed by the department.

The DNR said during closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it worked to prepare to fully open sites and facilities once the department was allowed to perform non-essential work and hire and train summer park workers.

“We are excited to open up these resources to visitors again,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We can identify with the passion and enthusiasm people have for these beautiful outdoor spaces, especially during the warmer months, and we’re working hard to make sure everything is ready.”

The DNR said official opening dates include the following:

• Dispersed camping on state-managed lands – which allows for greater social distancing and does not involve shared restroom or shower facilities – resumed May 29.

• Camping at the state’s more than 140 rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR-managed harbors resume Wednesday, June 10.

• Camping, overnight lodging facilities, day-use shelters and sanitation stations (common place to dispose recreation vehicle wastewater) in state parks and recreation areas reopen Monday, June 22. Please note that a handful of campgrounds have extended closures due to construction that was delayed due to the COVID-19 stay-home order and associated spending restrictions.

• Many park amenities, such as bathroom buildings, hand-washing stations, trash services, concessions, playgrounds and play equipment, viewing platforms, fishing piers, GaGa ball pits, designated dog areas, disc golf courses, radio-controlled flying fields, pump tracks, and picnic tables and shelters, are beginning to open in phases. As anticipated opening dates are finalized, they will be posted to the DNR COVID-19 response page..

• Silver Lake State Park ORV Area in Oceana County will reopen Saturday, June 13.

• Opening dates for museums, historic sites, visitor centers and DNR-managed shooting ranges are being identified now. The dates will be available on the DNR COVID-19 response page.

The DNR also said there are still opportunities to book a stay in nearly all DNR facilities over the summer and into the fall.

The department said reservations for campsites and harbor slips can be made up to six months in advance of a planned arrival date, or 12 months in advance for overnight lodging facilities and day-use shelters.

For more information call 800-44PARKS or click here.

