DNR to allow open burning

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it will begin issuing burn permits Tuesday, April 28.

“We’re going to issue burn permits based on local fire risk and weather conditions, just as we have always done,” said Dan Laux, fire section supervisor for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “We still expect people to practice social distancing and use good sense to prevent the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

Laux said firefighters have now had a month of experience during the COVID-19 emergency and have better protocols in place to slow the spread of the virus.

The DNR said it issues permits online here.

The DNR said to make sure to check your local regulations before you burn.

