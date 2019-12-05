DNR public land auction to begin Tuesday 12/10

If you're in the market for some property, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) might be able to help you out with that.

Land with lake views, river access, winding trails and more, in many prime locations throughout the state, are up for auction, according to the DNR.

The DNR said the land is being auctioned during its "Winter Auction of Surplus Public Land," which will be offering 147 parcels ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.

The DNR said the auction is part of its strategy to "efficiently manage public land while maximizing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors."

Land is available in counties all over the state including Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charleviox, Cheyboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Mackinac, Muskegon and more, the DNR said.

"Much of the land offered at this auction is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some management challenges. Other parcels are included because they offer limited public recreation benefits,” said Michael Michalek, DNR real estate resource specialist. “Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership.”

For more information, or to look at minimum prices for the land, click here.

