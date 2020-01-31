DNR launching new sales system

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources(DNR) is launching a new sales system which is set to open on Feb. 15.

The DNR said it will be a more advanced system for selling, hunting and fishing licenses, hunting applications and ORV permits both online and at locations statewide.

“We’re always looking to improve our customers’ experience, and we designed this new system to improve the license-buying experience both online and in stores,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “We spent more than two years planning and developing a modern license sales system that offers up-to-date, convenient and cost-effective services for our customers and retail partners.”

The transition is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 15 through noon Tuesday, Feb. 18. The new system is expected to go live at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

If you need anything for outdoor activities for that weekend, you are urged to buy licenses or permits before Feb. 15.

The DNR said the new system is expected to include the following:

• A barcode scanner wand at retailer locations, which will allow license agents to speed up the sales process by quickly scanning customer driver’s licenses – including nonresidents – rather than typing in customer information.

• A more streamlined buying and selling process both online and in stores – for example, customers will only have the option to buy licenses for which they are eligible, meaning they shouldn’t be able to accidentally buy the wrong license and pay the wrong amount.

• The opportunity for online customers to create a profile, access their order history, reprint previously purchased, non-kill tag items and set up voluntary auto-renewal of fishing licenses.

• Purchases consolidated on the printed license, which means fewer licenses for customers to carry and potentially lose.

• A QR code on the license to encrypt the customer identification number for increased security.

The DNR said its license and sales systems serves about 2 million customers a year online and through 1,500 retail agent locations throughout the state of Michigan.

For more information about the new system, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.