DNR hiring seasonal workers

If you're looking for a summer job and a way to spend time outdoors, you're in luck.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hiring more than 70 seasonal workers for a number of locations across the state.

You'll help in areas like wildlife habitat maintenance, mowing, landscaping and facility maintenance, and handling tasks related to wildlife surveys, nuisance animal control and equipment operation and maintenance, the DNR said.

The DNR said it regularly hirs additional people to work with staff at DNR field offices, customer services centers and state game areas.

“These positions are perfect for college students, anyone looking to re-enter the workforce, and seniors or retirees who want to be more involved in the outdoors,” said Jennifer Schafer, DNR Wildlife Division human resources liaison.

For more information on the seasonal positions, click here.

