DNR fights CWD with research, funding

With deer hunting season here, it's also brought back Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) back into the spotlight.

That is the neurological disease that is always fatal to deer, moose and elk.

Last year alone, the DNR tested more than 40,000 deer heads for CWD, about 25% of all samples tested in the entire United States, according to the DNR.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it's taking proactive steps to fight the disease, including forming a coalition with other states that includes wildlife biologists, veterinarians and scientists.

"By working together in our fight against CWD, we are capitalizing on the talents provided by universities and combining resources across the state and federal government,” Dr. Russ Mason, the DNR's executive in residence and adjuct professor at Michigan State University, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources said. “This will help us move more quickly to identify solutions that will help us manage this unique disease.”

The DNR has also given funding to 11 projects related to CWD research that are underway now.

