DNR determines charter fishing and guide operations are not permitted

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the charter fishing and guide operations do not comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders relating to the COVID-19 outbreak. The department says the use of boats, canoes, and other marine vessels are not prohibited under the orders.

The DNR says these operations do not meet any of the variances or exemptions outlined in the governor’s order as activities necessary “to sustain or protect life,” and they may also congregate anglers in violation of the order and state health recommendations.

The department says these activities will be suspended until April 13, 2020. The DNR and the Michigan State Police will enforce these measures.

