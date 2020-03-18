DNR closes customer service centers and field offices

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Numerous Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and field offices around Michigan are closed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The general public is not allowed to enter numerous Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and field offices statewide per recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release Wednesday. The closures went into effect at 8 a.m.
Fishing and hunting licenses, camping reservations and other items are still available for purchase online. Hunting and fishing guides and digests are also available online. Burn permits are available free at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
The affected DNR offices will be open for regular deliveries and by appointment only to customers who need services such as obtaining hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits and charter licenses.
The DNR provided a list of the facilities closing to general public traffic and contact information for making appointments:
Customer Service Centers
Baraga - 906-353-6651
Bay City - 989-684-9141
Cadillac - 231-775-9727
Detroit - 313-396-6890
Escanaba - 906-786-2351
Gaylord - 989-732-3541
Lansing - 517-284-4720
Marquette - 906-228-6561
Newberry - 906-293-5131
Plainwell - 269-685-6851
Roscommon - 989-275-5151
Sault Ste. Marie - 906-635-6161
Traverse City - 231-922-5280
Field Offices
Crystal Falls - 906-875-6622
Gwinn - 906-346-9201
Naubinway - 906-477-6048
Norway - 906-563-9247