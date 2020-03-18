DNR closes customer service centers and field offices

Numerous Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and field offices around Michigan are closed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The general public is not allowed to enter numerous Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and field offices statewide per recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release Wednesday. The closures went into effect at 8 a.m.

Fishing and hunting licenses, camping reservations and other items are still available for purchase online. Hunting and fishing guides and digests are also available online. Burn permits are available free at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

The affected DNR offices will be open for regular deliveries and by appointment only to customers who need services such as obtaining hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits and charter licenses.

The DNR provided a list of the facilities closing to general public traffic and contact information for making appointments:

Customer Service Centers

Baraga - 906-353-6651

Bay City - 989-684-9141

Cadillac - 231-775-9727

Detroit - 313-396-6890

Escanaba - 906-786-2351

Gaylord - 989-732-3541

Lansing - 517-284-4720

Marquette - 906-228-6561

Newberry - 906-293-5131

Plainwell - 269-685-6851

Roscommon - 989-275-5151

Sault Ste. Marie - 906-635-6161

Traverse City - 231-922-5280

Field Offices

Crystal Falls - 906-875-6622

Gwinn - 906-346-9201

Naubinway - 906-477-6048

Norway - 906-563-9247

