DNR: State park campgrounds set to open June 22

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said camping and overnight lodging at state parks is set to reopen June 22.

The DNR said camping reservations made between May 15 and June 21 have been canceled.

“We know millions of residents are eager to return to state parks and recreation areas, and we will be here to serve them and make their visits as enjoyable as possible, but we have to open the right way and be certain that facilities and sites are clean, safe and ready to accommodate everyone,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

In a news release sent to News 10, the DNR said two options are available for reimbursement if your reservation has been canceled:

•Request to change reservation dates to later in the season (pending availability within the reservation booking window) and earn a free night for that time period. No reservation fees or cancellation/modification fees will be charged. Reservation holders who want this option must contact the call center at 800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m.

•Choose a full refund to automatically be applied to original payment method, including the reservation fee. Reservation holders DO NOT need to take any action; all remaining reservations will automatically be canceled after May 15, and an email will be sent when the refund is completed. No cancellation/modification fees will be charged.

The DNR said reservations extending beyond June 21 will be changed to a June 22 arrival date and canceled nights will automatically be refunded to the original payment method.

The DNR said for those who had camping reservations for stays between March 23 and May that were canceled due to COVID-19 are eligible for a free night of camping on reservations made later in the season. If you want to make a reservation or have already booked one for a later date, the DNR said to call 800-447-2757 by 8 p.m. on May 15 with your canceled booking number handy.

The DNR said most state parks and recreation areas, state-managed trails and boating access sites still remain open.

