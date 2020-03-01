DNR: Ice conditions may prompt removal of fishing shanties

Ice conditions on Michigan lakes and other waterways may force the early removal of fishing shanties.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says all shanties must be removed once ice no longer can safely support them.

DNR Law Enforcement Division Lt. Jason Wicklund says “it’s the angler’s responsibility to safely remove their shanty before it falls through the ice.”

Repeated thawing and refreezing of ice weakens its integrity, decreasing its ability to support additional weight of people, snowmobiles, off-road vehicles and shanties.

The DNR says deteriorating ice, water currents and high winds also increase the probability of pressure cracks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

