DNR looks for more outdoor enthusiasts to get involved

If you're looking to enjoy Michigan this month, here are a few ways you can get outside.

The Department of Natural Resources has events throughout the month to learn new skills and meet new people.

Experience #MIFreeFishingWeekend February 15-16. Grab a fishing rod and enjoy some of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer. Everyone can fish without a license. The DNR will waive all Recreation Passport fees that grant vehicle access to Michigan's state parks and boating access sites. All other fishing regulations still apply.

Learn advanced ice fishing techniques with pointers from the pros. The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy will offer the Advanced Hard Water School ice fishing clinic at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac, February 21-23. Students can pick their own topics to learn in the classroom and on the ice. The $75 signup fee will include some meals, bait and goody bags.

See a full calendar of classes at Michigan.gov/WinterFun.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.