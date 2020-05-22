DNR: Firefighters combat 105-fire in jack pines near Grayling

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a total of 70 homes near Grayling were evacuated due to a fire, spanning over 105 acres in jack pines in Crawford County.

The DNR said the fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m. along M-72 between Stephan Bridge Road and South Horeshoe Trail about 8 miles east of Grayling.

The DNR said the fire was contained around 8:30 p.m.

The DNR said residents were able to return to their homes shortly 9 p.m. Two outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.

The DNR said jack pines is one of the most prevalent tree species in the Grayling area and the seeds are released by fire.

The combination of the weather and the fuels that led to the M-72 fire, the DNR said.

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend said fire risk is expected to be elevated Friday, May 22 and Monday in parts of the northern lower peninsula and upper peninsula.

The DNR is reminding everyone to do the following to prevent fires:

• Get a burn permit at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and check local weather and fire danger before burning debris.

• Burn debris in barrels with metal screens, if possible.

• Clear any vegetation around your burn area.

• Make sure to have a source of water nearby whenever you burn.

• Stay with a fire until it is completely extinguished.

