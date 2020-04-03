DNR: Don't burn yard debris this weekend, campfires okay

If you're planning to burn some debris in your yard this weekend, you might want to think again.

The Michigan Department of National Resources said permits for open burning of yard debris remain suspended across the state in response to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

The DNR said fire danger is also on the rise as temperatures warm up for spring.

The DNR said a number of fires have been caused by backyard debris burning including a 21-acre wildfire in Presque Isle County.

In addition, DNR firefighters have also stopped conducting prescribed burns during this time.

“We know everybody wants to get out and get things cleaned up, but we need to make sure our emergency response resources are available when and where they are needed during this time,” said Dan Laux, fire supervisor for the DNR Forest Resources Division. “Less open burning means less potential for escaped fires.”

The DNR said campfires are still allowed as well as some other burning including:

• Campfires. Small fires for warming or recreational purposes are allowed. Contain fires in a pit or ring, burn only wood and make sure the fire is thoroughly extinguished before leaving it for the night. Review fire-safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.

• Some agricultural burning, including the burning of seasonal trimmings from orchards and vineyards as well as burning related to cleanup of existing cropping systems is allowable. Burning debris (logs/brush) from land clearing operations is not permitted at this time.

• No permit is necessary for a burn barrel fire; however, barrels must have a proper fitting screen or lid, holes no larger than three-quarters of an inch in size, and rest on nonflammable material extending 3 feet on all sides.

The DNR suggests checking here for updates on when restrictions are lifted.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.