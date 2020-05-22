DIFS: Midland flood could impact financial and banking services

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services(DIFS) is warning customers some financial branches might be temporarily closed or servicing customers by alternate means due to massive floods in Midland due to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

DIFS said prior to the flood, Midland-area banks and credit unions were operating under "modified operations" in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

DIFS is encouraging those impacted by the flood to do the following:

• Check your institution’s website for information.

• If you are uncertain if your financial institution may be affected, call before visiting.

• Explore your institution’s mobile application or online banking options if you are not already using these services.

DIFS said the state's financial institutions are "also prepared to face financial challenges caused by this flood during the COVID-19 pandemic. DIFS routinely examins all Michigan chartered banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to ensure they are safe, sound and entitled to the public confidence."

DIF said it can assist consumers and businesses with questions or disputes that can't be resolved directly with their financial institutions by contacting them at 877-999-6442, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by filing a complaint at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.

