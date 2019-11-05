DECISION 2019: Dobies wins reelection in Jackson

The Mayoral Race in Jackson was close.

Even before 11 p.m. a precinct had not yet reported its numbers.

However, Jeromy Alexander called the race without all of the numbers in.

He said, “I just got the results here a few minutes ago... and really it’s just a lot of thanks. We had so many people that donated to our campaign, so many people that volunteered, knocked on doors, handed out flyers... I had a great time just getting to know the whole city. It really got me outside of my Ward so it was just a great experience."

With 94% of the precincts reporting, Derek J. Dobies won re-election with 53% of the vote.

Jeromy Alexander received 47%.

"Numbers came in just a little shy but we were out spent by about $50,000, so I think we did well," Alexander said.

Derek Dobies told us that he's looking forward to working with some new city council members.

“We got some new council members gonna be coming on board and I think that that’s gonna create a really good dynamic of some new experience and some new energy," Dobies said. "And I think that putting together a long-term proposal to fix our streets and continue to build the progress out of downtown and out into the neighborhood is gonna be key.”

Dobies will be the first incumbent to win a mayor's race in Jackson in nearly 15 years.

Dobies recently has proposed changes in Jackson addressing gun violence, including a $150,000 intervention program.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.