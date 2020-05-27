Cutting back on blood pressure meds

Older patients may be able to safely cut back on the number of blood pressure medications they take.

That's according to a new U.K. study of more than 500 patients in their 80's.

Researchers assigned half to continue their standard care for high blood pressure, and the other half to take one less medication than usual.

After 12 weeks, 87% of patients in both groups achieved a systolic (top number) blood pressure below 150.

Experts say for some older adults the potential risks of multiple medications may outweigh the benefits.

The study was led by researchers at University of Oxford (UK) and published in 'JAMA.'

