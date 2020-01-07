Customers rally behind local BBQ restaurant

Capital City Barbeque in Lansing is seeing a surge in business after a bogus recording was left on the restaurant's voicemail.

The restaurant was seeing a slow-down in business around the holidays after owner Linh Lee says her former partner and boyfriend left a phony recorded message saying the business would be closed until March.

If you called Capital City BBQ's old number, this is what you'd hear:

"Happy Holidays from Capital City BBQ. Due to the Holidays, we will be taking an extended leave until March 1st. We look forward to your business and seeing you after March 1. Have a happy holiday, thank you."

After discovering the fake message, Lee was forced to change the phone number of the restaurant.

Lee's story has since gone viral and fans have flocked to the restaurant, tripling business.

"I have so many customers behind me and now that I know this, I'm saying oh my god, it's exciting, surprising," says Lee.

The restaurant has been open at its location in Lansing since 2015, even catching the attention of Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

