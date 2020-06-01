Mayor issues a second night of curfew in Lansing

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has declared a curfew in the city effective immediately.

In a press release issued Monday night, the mayor said, “I am issuing a curfew for the evening of Monday, June 1st, that will take effect immediately and continue until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Thankfully, we have not yet seen the violence that we saw yesterday evening, however, I am concerned that people could be coming to our downtown to put others in danger and destroy property.

All are expected to return home and stay off the streets in Lansing. This curfew is to ensure that we are all safe this evening and to protect our city from the destruction that we saw last night.

Those already on the streets downtown will be notified through our emergency broadcast system in the streetlights, and via broadcast from the Lansing Police Department,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

People must return to their homes in order to stay safe.

The curfew will be in place immediately on Monday, June 1, 2020, and last through Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 5:00 a.m.

