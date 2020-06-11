Curbside pickup coming to Sam's Clubs

Curbside pickup is coming to another big box retailer.

Sam's Club is expediting the rollout of curbside pickup and will be launching the service nationwide by the end of June.

Curbside pickup provides a contact free experience to members, giving them the convenience of ordering online and picking up at the club without ever leaving their car.

The service will be free for "Plus Members"...

Non-plus members will be able to use this new benefit at no cost for a limited time, and pickup times will be limited.

