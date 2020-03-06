Curbside loose leaf collection resumes in Jackson

The City of Jackson's curbside loose leaf collection program is back.

The program will resume Monday, March 9 after taking a two-month break due to winter weather, according to the city.

The city said Jackson City Department of Public Works (DPW) crews will restart collection by finishing curbside pickups in sections four. The city said after Section 4 is finished, the crews will move north to Section 6, which is the northeast section of the city.

The city said from there, crews will move west through Sections 7,8,9 and 10. The city said since some blocks of the city were missed during the first collection, another round of collections will happen in Sections 1 through 10 this spring.

The city said DPW estimates leaf collection has been completed in 50% of the city. The city said the program has faced multiple challenges due to equipment delays and inconsistent weather patterns.

“We understand the frustrations that residents have had with the speed of our new leaf collection program. The DPW expects the upcoming spring and future fall collections to go at a faster pace. The City thanks residents for their patience with our new program,” Interim City Manager Jonathan Greene said.

The City of Jackson said it will send out collection updates to residents when they are available.

The city said they cannot collect curbside leaves if parked vehicles are blocking them.

Updates on the program will be available on the city's website, Facebook page, through CodeRED, or by calling the leaf collection phone line at 517-768-6088.

