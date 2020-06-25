Crunch Fitness gets cited, plans to stay open

A gym that opened Thursday in defiance of a court order is going to pay for it.

Meridian Township police ticketed Crunch Fitness, 2655 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing. The Powerhouse Gym at 4790 Hagadorn Road — which also opened — agreed to close their business at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Township officials have been in contact with the gym since about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Police have been on the scene multiple times throughout the day in efforts to get the gym to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders.

This particular fight started when a judge ordered the state to allow gyms to open.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney said he agrees activities that are dangerous should be avoided but that after more than 90 days of being closed, "the scientific knowledge of the virus has grown and Michigan has made great gains in containing the pandemic."

The state appealed and Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the governor’s order stays in place until that appeal is heard.

Crunch owner Adam Hourani decided not to comply and risk a citation.

“Obviously, we knew it was a possibility but at the same time, we felt like it was in the best interest to have our members of the community and staff to move forward with our plan of reopening up,” Hourani said.

Crunch plans to remain open until midnight despite being ticketed. They plan on business as usual Friday as well.

When asked about future citations, they said they are letting their attorneys handle details with the authorities.

Township police said after speaking with Powerhouse, they will not be issuing them a citation.

