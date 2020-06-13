Gym holds workouts at state capitol; wants to open

Currently, gyms in Michigan are still closed because of Gov. Whitmer's executive order. But fitness enthusiasts from Crunch Fitness are ready to get back in shape. They are utilizing an interesting way to get the governor's attention.

It wasn't a typical workout, but rather three classes held on the lawn of the state capitol. Music blaring, yoga mats, and athletic boomsticks in hand.

"Oh, it was awesome. It was awesome," said class-goer William Bryant.

As of this week, outdoor group fitness classes and gatherings like the one on the capitol lawn are now allowed. Gyms, however, are one of the last things that can't open yet.

"We wanted to come here today to show the governor that we can practice social distancing and hold group fitness classes and be safe and let her know the community needs it and they want it," said Crunch Fitness owner James Wiese.

The gym organized three free workouts for people on Saturday morning. Wiese says that while he thinks gyms should be reopened right now, he doesn't consider this workout and the fact that it's on the capitol lawn to be a protest.

"No, not at all," he said. "Just hopefully an eye-opening experience to show everyone there is a need for fitness and people want to take the classes and we can do it safely."

The classes utilized more than six feet of social distancing and disinfected any shared equipment.

Bryant, who hadn't taken classes at Crunch before, says he felt safe and was just there for the fresh air and exercise.

"I just wanted to be out in the sun and getting some of that free vitamin D and being active," Bryant said. "I like to keep my mind and body going in this pandemic."

This kind of workout is new for Bryant. He normally bodybuilds at the gym. A place Wiese is ready to get back to.

"We're just hoping that the governor will open gyms soon," Wiese said.

Gov. Whitmer has said she hopes to open gyms up in a safe way by July 4th.

