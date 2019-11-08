Crews respond to fire in Eaton Rapids

An investigation is underway to figure out what caused a home to catch fire in Eaton Rapids Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on Southbound M-99 between Columbia Highway and Bunker Highway just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

Smoke was visibly pouring out of a home.

The fire had SB M-99 between Columbia Highway and Bunker Highway closed for a few hours Friday morning.

The road has since reopened.

No word on any injuries at this time.

