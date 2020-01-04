Crews cleaning up petroleum spill in Detroit-area river

Officials are searching for the source of a petroleum leak in suburban Detroit.

(Photo: Macomb County Public Works Office)

Around 100 gallons of it spilled into the Clinton River in Clinton Township.

Suburban Detroit officials say they don't know the source of a spill or leak of up to 100 gallons of petroleum into a waterway as crews try to clean it up.

Macomb County officials said in a release Saturday a resident spotted a sheen the day before on the Clinton River in Clinton Township.

Officials traced it to a relief drain in Warren.

Absorbent booms have been used to collect the petroleum, and officials say they will remain in place until the water is clear.