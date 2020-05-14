Credit card usage for food soars

Credit card usage has soared 70% at both grocery stores and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a brand new survey by Bankrate.com.

Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) reported taking a trip to the grocery store in April, while a quarter (24%) ordered some type of unprepared food delivery.

But the vast majority (83%) of those who placed an order for grocery delivery in April reported at least one issue with the service, including items out of stock, unable to schedule delivery, or high service fees.

