Credit card debt spiked as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.
Credit Cards.com is out with a new survey.
It found nearly half (47%) Of U.S. adults, or about 120 million people, currently have credit card debt, up from 43% in early march.
About 28 million U.S. adults (23%) have added to their credit card debt as a direct result of the covid-19 outbreak.
Overall, 45% of credit card debtors are currently stressed about their credit card debt.
Credit card debt on the rise
