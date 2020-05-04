Credit card debt on the rise

Credit card debt spiked as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.

Credit Cards.com is out with a new survey.

It found nearly half (47%) Of U.S. adults, or about 120 million people, currently have credit card debt, up from 43% in early march.

About 28 million U.S. adults (23%) have added to their credit card debt as a direct result of the covid-19 outbreak.

Overall, 45% of credit card debtors are currently stressed about their credit card debt.

