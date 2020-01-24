Crash involving school bus knocks out power, cancels class in Jackson

A crash involving a school bus early Friday morning has knocked out power to more than 1,600 people in Jackson.

That crash happened near the intersection of Morrell Street and South West Avenue. It's unclear if anyone was hurt or if any students were on the bus.

The outage has also canceled classes Friday for Frost/Cascades Elementary in Jackson because the school does not have power, according to Jackson Public Schools.

The outage area is roughly Michigan Avenue to the north, Brown Street to the west, Sunburst Road to the south, and Jackson Street to the east.

According to Consumers Energy, power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

You can view the outage map online.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.