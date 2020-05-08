Covid pregnancy fears

A new survey is shedding light on how some Americans feel about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers from the Ohio State University polled more than two thousand people.

Nearly 80% said they would be concerned if they, or someone in their life, was pregnant or considering having a baby.

And 45% would worry about visiting a public place while pregnant, or after their baby is born.

Over half of the respondents had concerns about sending their child to daycare, or having a babysitter over.

