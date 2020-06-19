Covid anxiety rising for new moms

A new study reveals depression and anxiety are on the rise among new moms during the covid-19 pandemic.

Canadian researchers surveyed 900 women who were pregnant or had recently given birth.

Before the pandemic, 29% said they had anxiety symptoms, and 15% had depression.

But since March 72% now feel anxious, and 41% are depressed.

However, women who continued to exercise had significantly better mental health.

The study was led by researchers at University of Alberta (CAN) and published in 'Frontiers in Global Women's Health.'

