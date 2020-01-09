Court hearing for Lou Anna Simon, accused of lying during Nassar investigation

Former Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected to be in court on Thursday.

She will be in Eaton County Circuit Court on allegations that she lied to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

Simon is charged with two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to police.

In October, 2019, Judge Julie Reincke ordered Simon to stand trial, saying there is probable cause that she "concealed information with the intent to deceive."

That information was regarding whether or not the president of the university was aware that Nassar had been under investigation in 2014 when a med student, Amanda Thomashow, came forward about the abuse. Simon said she was aware that a sports medicine doctor was investigated, but not who or why.

"When asked if you were aware of any investigation involving Larry Nassar prior to 2016 you falsely or misleadingly said that 'I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports med doc who was subject to an investigation' when in fact you knew it was Larry Nassar who was the subject of 2014 title ix investigations," Reincke said in November.

However, documents from May, 2014, discovered by detectives showed Simon and an advisor discussed Nassar and the sexual assault investigation -- and yet, the doctor was cleared by the MSU's Internal Office that same year.

In November, Simon's attorney said the charges "have no merit whatsoever."

