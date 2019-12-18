Court grants woman anonymity in suit alleging sexual assault

A federal appeals court has stopped a judge from forcing a Texas woman to make her name public in a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes last month ordered the woman to reveal her identity. If she refused, Hughes’ order called on her employer to identify her, even though the company had not made such a request.

The appeals court Wednesday said Hughes failed to analyze factors that should keep someone's name out of a lawsuit.

Advocates for sexual assault survivors were critical of Hughes’ order, saying it could prevent other sexual assault victims from coming forward.

