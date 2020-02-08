Court: Bus passenger can hit the gas on injury lawsuit

A Detroit-area woman who says the wheels on the bus went too fast will get her day in court.

The Michigan appeals court says Susan Mickels can press ahead with a lawsuit against a transit agency known as SMART. She says she fractured her back while riding a bus in a construction zone in Detroit.

SMART said the bus was not exceeding the 35 mph speed limit. But Mickels' lawyer argued that the driver should have recognized the rough condition of the road and slowed down.

