Couple suing MSU over harassment

A couple from New Jersey is suing Michigan State University for failing to act against a professor they say sexually harassed and assaulted them.

Jon and Cheryl Edwards went to MSU back in the 80's.

The lawsuit filed in late February claims a late professor and advisor, Harold Marcus, routinely sexually harassed the students and even molested Cheryl in his office.

Professor Marcus worked for MSU for 35 years before in died back in 2003.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.