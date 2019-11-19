Couple goes a month without heat at their apartment

A Mid-Michigan couple has been living in their apartment complex without heat for about a month. Now that its getting colder outside, they're fed up with their leasing office.

Jade Fox and Her fiancé Jesse Alcala say their heat has been off since Oct. 16. They have been in contact with the leasing office and they haven't given them a time frame of when their heat will turn back on.

"There is really no excuse for us to go without heat for more than a day or two," says Alcala.

The couple has been living in Autumn Ridge in Lansing for a little over a year now and they say their problems didn't just start with the heat issue.

"I know it took I think two months and three work orders for our dishwasher for somebody to come out and fix it," said Fox.

Alcala says he works in maintenance and knows that even if the company needs to order parts it shouldn't be taking so long.

"We pay for their services we pay for the maintenance they should be able to come and provide maintenance for us."

Fox showed News 10 the amount of times she has called the leasing office and the work order she submitted back in October. She says maintenance told the couple they completed the job back in October but the heat still does not work according to the couple.

"I've been calling them everyday, multiple times a day I think they know my phone number and they just kind of don't answer when I call."

Autumn Ridge gave them space heaters to use while their heat is off but they can't even use both of them at the same time because it will cause their power to shut off.

The couple also says using space heaters are a safety concern to them.

"Space heaters aren't a permanent fix this shouldn't be something that we have to wait a month for using space heaters," said Alcala.

The couple and their dogs have been staying with Fox's mom in Portland because the temperature is just too cold to live in.

"It's great that she's letting us stay with the dogs, but it is kind of frustrating not to be in our own space," said Fox.

"Even when we weren't staying here we ran our faucets just so our pipes didn't freeze cause it was getting below freezing most nights so I don't want to deal with a no heat on top of our pipes bursting when we're not here," Alcala.

The couple tells News 10 they either just want their heat back on or to be let out of their lease early.

When News 10 reached out to Autumn Ridge on the phone last week they told us that they are dealing with multiple units that don't have heat.

When we went to the leasing office today they told me they could not comment on the matter.

The couple says they are looking into taking legal action on this matter.

