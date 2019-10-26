Country's second largest mall opens

Hopes are high for a new mega mall, but will it be worth the $5 billion gamble?

A former swamp in Rutherford, New Jersey, is now home to a 3 million square foot mega-mall featuring an amusement park, skating rink, and more than 300 shops.

It's the second largest mall in the country, but it's a risky bet for developers who anticipate 40 million visitors annually, double the number for Disney's Magic Kingdom.

The $5 billion complex broke ground in 2004.

It's been challenged with changing owners and a recession.

Now it's competing to be the next big tourist destination, to fulfill an ambitious dream.

