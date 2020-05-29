Country music star plays for Northwest High School's graduation

For this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is looking at a question many high schools are facing right now. Do they wait to hold an in-person graduation or do they host one virtually?

Northwest High School hosted their graduation over Zoom. A virtual graduation may not be what the Class of 2020 envisioned, but the district did what they could to make it memorable.

They invited Country Music Singer Drew Baldridge to perform.

“Keep your heads up, there’s still so much to look forward to,” Baldridge said when addressing the Northwest graduating class of 2020. “You accomplished something and I think that’s something they’re probably forgetting right now, they did accomplish it.”

Baldridge’s song ‘Senior Year’ was released in 2019. It has been gaining popularity online, as the class of 2020 has adapted it for their unique situation.

“This song has taken on a whole new meaning for these kids,” said Baldridge. “The hook of the song says, ‘Never thought it would disappear, senior year.’ And their year literally disappeared from them.”

Now holding a spot on the Billboard Music Charts, Baldridge has been playing his song for schools across the country. On the night of what would have been their graduation, Drew broke out in song for Northwest High School.

“When I get to play these songs for these kids, I get goosebumps,” said Baldridge.

“I never thought I would have something like this happen,” said Dakota Bradley, the Senior Class President. “A country singer being able to sing for us at a Zoom concert specifically for our class, I think that’s such a cool thing.”

Dakota reached out to Baldridge. He says he is bummed about not being able to walk across the graduation stage, but hopes the Zoom concert graduation will help his classmates find peace and healing.

“We get to see each other at least one more time,” said Dakota. “It’s obviously over Zoom but at least we get to see each other and be a whole class together.”

WILX News 10 would like to wish a big Congratulations to the Class of 2020.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.