Council addressing Autumn Ridge issues

The Lansing City Council held a Public Safety Meeting on Thursday. One of the topics discussed ongoing issues at Autumn Ridge Apartments.

We first told you in November about several people who didn't have heat in their apartments for about a month.

News 10 was at the follow up meeting to the one held at the end of November where city council listened to residents' complaints.

The committee requested for a member of Autumn Ridge to attend the council meeting on Thursday.

Instead the Vice President of Ressco a company who owns Autumn Ridge sent an email beforehand declining the invitation.

That email says the company is following up on all concerns brought to the committees attention and quote "are committed to ensuring that all of our resident work orders are resolved in a timely matter."

The email also states a list of things that they are currently working on such as furnaces and a raccoon problem.

News 10 caught up with City Council President Carol Wood and she says she feels like they are just giving excuses.

"If you're really working on it and want to persuade the city and the residents that you're doing something sitting down at the table and listening to what have to say and telling us what your plans are helps show that they are responsible property owners."

At the meeting a handful of residents stepped forward voicing that they are still facing issues at their complex.

Council President Wood says there are several ways the committee is looking to help these residents live in a safe home.

Some of the things they suggested are the MSU Housing Clinic.

Wood also suggested residents call Joe McDonald the city's Housing Ombudsman who can help mediate tenant and landlord disputes.

The next Public Safety Committee Meeting is on December 12.

